Handsome Nigerian Guy Who Had 6 A’s In WAEC Achieves Another Milestone In UK – Photos

If calling someone a genius still has its true meaning in the market today, this guy, Mosa Oladele is the true definition of genius.

A handsome Nigerian guy (Mosa Oladele) has got himself trending online after achieving a great feat in a university in the United Kingdom. According to the young man, he had 6 A’s, 3 B’s in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He also graduated with a First Class degree in Computer Science (BSc) and now, he has completed his MSc program in Management of Information Technology while having the Best thesis in a UK university.

A very big congratulations to him.