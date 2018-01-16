Hannover fans racially abuse Balogun, Ujah

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun and Anthony Ujah were last weekend racially abused by fans of German club side Hannover.

The duo were subjected to racial abuse, including “monkey chants” by the fans while warming up as substitutes. However, Hannover have strongly condemned the fans who abused the Nigerian players in their 3-2 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga played at the HDI-Arena.

“It was a mindless action of a few individuals that we do not accept as part of our community of Hannover,” Hannover’s statement said.

“They have nothing in common with the values for which our club has long stood for. We have already set in motion and will do everything possible to identify those so that such a shameful incident cannot be repeated.

“We are grateful for any hints that help to identify these people. You’re right, Leon: there should not be room for racism in any corner of the world – and that’s our very clear statement!”

Balogun, 29, made five appearances as Nigeria secured a spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Capped six times by Nigeria, Ujah, 27, only re

joined Mainz for a second spell last month from Chinese club Liaoning.

