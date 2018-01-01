 Happy New Year! | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Happy New Year!

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Life Style, Sports | 0 comments

Dear readers, Completesportsnigeria.com wishes you a very pleasant and prosperous year, 2018.
May God bless all your endeavours as you remain steadfast as  loyal readers of Complete Sports daily newspaper and Completesportsnigeria.com.
Welcome to 2018, the long anticipated FIFA World Cup year!  Stay with Complete Sports daily newspaper and your favourite online sports news hub,  Completesportsnigeria.com as we serve you the entertaining and informative stories prior, during and even after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
 
Happy New Year 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.