Harmattan: Why children should be protected from cold- Paediatrician

Dr Juliet Ochi of the Paediatrics Department, Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), has advised parents to protect their children from cold as harmattan set in. Ochi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu. She explained that the current hazy harmattan could lead to excessive sneezing, cough and catarrh in children especially children suffering from respiratory conditions like asthma, as the cold and dusty weather tends to aggravate it.

