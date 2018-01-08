Harrysong gets a New Whip!

Nigerian musician and CEO/frontline act of Alterplate Music, Harrysong has kicked off to a good start in 2018 with the unveiling of his new car. The singer who had a great 2017 which included the release of his “Kingmaker” album shared a photo & a video of the new ride on his Instagram page and […]

The post Harrysong gets a New Whip! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

