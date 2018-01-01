 Harvest of deaths at year end | Nigeria Today
Harvest of deaths at year end

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Five killed in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident 15 killed in Jigawa auto crash Four die in Benin-Asaba road accident FEDERAL Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said that five persons died and 13 others injured in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday. Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency […]

