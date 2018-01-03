. . . He Can’t Be Stopped In 2019 – APC

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina Two time speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly and the Katsina North senatorial district candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general election, who has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ya’u Umar Gojo-Gojo, has pronounced the quest of PDP to reclaim the presidential and […]

The post . . . He Can’t Be Stopped In 2019 – APC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

