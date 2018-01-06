Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole chairs Medical Team tending to Yusuf Buhari – BellaNaija
Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole chairs Medical Team tending to Yusuf Buhari
Minister of Health Isaac Adewole has been revealed to chair the medical team attending to the son of the president Yusuf Buhari. Yusuf Buhari had suffered a head injury and broken a limb after he was involved in a bike accident in Abuja. The presidency …
Health minister chairs medical panel treating Buhari's son
Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers toward son's recovery
Nigeria: APC Youth Commend Buhari for Treating Son in Nigeria
