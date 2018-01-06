 Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole chairs Medical Team tending to Yusuf Buhari – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole chairs Medical Team tending to Yusuf Buhari – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 6, 2018


BellaNaija

Minister of Health Isaac Adewole has been revealed to chair the medical team attending to the son of the president Yusuf Buhari. Yusuf Buhari had suffered a head injury and broken a limb after he was involved in a bike accident in Abuja. The presidency
