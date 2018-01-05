Heart2feed Goes to Ajegunle

Solomon Elusoji

Heart2feed, a nonprofit charity, recently decided to put smiles on over 800 children in Ajegunle, Lagos, by feeding them during the yuletide.

Tagged the ‘Ajegunle Charity Food Drive’, the initiative took place at Caro Favoured College and had “little children and their friends troop in with joy to share in the goodness of Christmas,” a statement from the nonprofit said.

This is the third year Heart2feed is organising such a food drive.

Beyond the feeding, Heart2Feed also provided free eye tests and free glasses to about 200 children. “The bleak economic situation in the country was no hindrance for Heart2Feed to show love to these beautiful children of Ajengule, in the spirit of love and sharing,” the statement added.

Heart2Feed is an initiative of Otres Restaurant, with support from ’êth Communications, SME 100 Nigeria, Bukka Hut, Dreams from the Slum, CookPad, Grubs Magazine, Lolly Kitchen Affairs, Seguro Limited, Sozo Life Foundation, The Tribe Lagos, Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh Health Trust, Eko Café, MasterCare International School, My Passion My Life Media, SALT Lagos.

