 Heavy penalties for ‘rioters’, Iran’s Judiciary warns – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heavy penalties for ‘rioters’, Iran’s Judiciary warns – P.M. News

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Heavy penalties for 'rioters', Iran's Judiciary warns
P.M. News
Iran's judiciary on Tuesday warned of heavy penalties for participants in violent unrest against the consequences of their disorderly conduct. Head of Tehran's Revolutionary Tribunal, Mousa Qazanfarabadi, said: “rioters arrested, after the Interior
Iran's judiciary warns of heavy penalties for "rioters"Xinhua
Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of creating unrestPakistan Today
Iran: Young woman student of Tehran U arrested in massive crackdownNCRI Women’s Committee (press release)
Iran Human Rights Monitor (blog) –Tehran Times
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.