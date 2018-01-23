Henrikh Mkhitaryan : Playing for Arsenal is a dream come true
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says playing for Arsenal is a dream come true.
The Armenian completed his move to Arsenal on Monday where he hope to reinvigorate his career.
In his first interview at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan said signing for Arsenal is a dream come true because he had always dreamt of playing for Arsenal and promise to do his best for the club to create history
Welcome to Arsenal, @HenrikhMkh 👊https://t.co/NqL8qq1uGK
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 22, 2018
🚨 @HENRIKHMKH’s FIRST ARSENAL INTERVIEW 🚨https://t.co/uO8cUOwWbE
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 22, 2018
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 22, 2018
