Henry Denies Advising Sanchez To Dump Arsenal For Man United

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has denied reports making the rounds that he encouraged Chile star, Alexis Sanchez, to leave the London club.

Sanchez who joined Arsenal in 2014, signed for Manchester United few days back with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way in a swap deal.

After completing his move, Sanchez took to his official Instagram page to thank Arsenal fans while stating that he followed in Henry’s footstep by joining another club to win major trophies.

“I want to say thanks to the technical staff, to the medical team and all team-mates with whom I shared many nice things for the club and especially those people who do not see themselves on the covers, but without them nothing would be possible, who are there to prepare food for us and take care of us day by day, those who keep our shoes clean and the grass in the best conditions.

“Many thanks to you for helping us to improve every day. Thank you very much.”

“There are people (former club players) who have spoken, with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage,” Sanchez added.

“I must say I always gave 100 per cent, until the last day, when I asked to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contributor.

“I remember today, a conversation I had with [Thierry] Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn.”

Reacting to the report, Henry stated at no point did he held any discussion with Sanchez to leave Arsenal, saying he was not aware the former Barcelona star was going to sign for United.

Henry wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans, but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you.”

