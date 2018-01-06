 Herdsmen allegedly kill 15 farmers in Adamawa – TVC News | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen allegedly kill 15 farmers in Adamawa – TVC News

Herdsmen allegedly kill 15 farmers in Adamawa
No fewer than 15 persons have been reported dead in an ambush by Fulani herdsmen in Luru village, Girei Local government area of Adamawa state. A community leader in the area said that 15 persons were killed by fulani herdsmen in an ambush. But the

