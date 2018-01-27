Herdsmen attack female teachers in Ogun

Herdsmen who turned robbers have attacked and injured two female primary school teachers at the serene Onigbedu community in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The teachers were going to their school located on Thursday at Atola village in the same Local Government on commercial motorcycle when two herdsmen bearing sticks accosted them, and with

It was learnt that when the robber – herdsmen stopped the the commercial motorcyclist, his female passengers fell off his motorcycle during a struggle, he escaped, leaving the female teachers at the mercy of the attackers.

According to a source close to the victims, when they could not provide money to the assailants, the herdsmen turned robbers began to beat them with sticks until they bled from all over their body.

The teachers were first given medical attention at Onigbedu health centre, and later transfered to the state General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

“They said those who attacked them with sticks were herdsmen but they were robbers.

“When they accosted them, they were saying ‘bring money, bring money,’ and the teachers said they said they had no money on them. And it was this that infuriated them and hit them with the sticks on their heads,” a source said.

Confirming the incident, the state Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Mr. Titi Adebanjo said: “Yes, it is true that robbers attacked two teachers on Thursday while on their way to the school in Atola village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

” They are currently at the state General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, where they are receiving treatment. They are responding to treatment.”

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, said two were arrested but later set free upon discovery that the supposedly suspects were known faces among the residents of the area.

“It is true that herdsmen attacked two teachers with sticks. Investigations had commenced into the matter.

“Some herdsmen were arrested but we later discovered they were not the ones who attacked the teachers, because they reside and were known in that environment.

” However, the Commissioner of Police, has given an order that those two herdsmen must be arrested and brought to face the wrath of the law,” Abimbola said.