Herdsmen attack :We’ll use force if engagement fails – Akeredolu vows
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday warned killer-herdsmen fomenting trouble in the State to either embrace peace or face the wrath of his Government. Akeredolu, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties of the residents in the State, said that the vow he made to the people during […]
