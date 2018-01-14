Herdsmen attacks: Buhari gives reason for killings, crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has provided reasons why Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash continuously in the country. President Buhari, in an email to Reuters, who sought his reaction to recent clashes in several parts of the country, said Nigeria’s growing population is a major cause of crisis. There have been several deadly clashes recently between herdsmen […]

Herdsmen attacks: Buhari gives reason for killings, crisis

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

