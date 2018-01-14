Herdsmen attacks: Buhari gives reason for killings, crisis
President Muhammadu Buhari has provided reasons why Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash continuously in the country. President Buhari, in an email to Reuters, who sought his reaction to recent clashes in several parts of the country, said Nigeria’s growing population is a major cause of crisis. There have been several deadly clashes recently between herdsmen […]
Herdsmen attacks: Buhari gives reason for killings, crisis
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!