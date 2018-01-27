 Herdsmen attacks: Buhari’s government justifying Fulani killings -Gov. Ishaku | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen attacks: Buhari’s government justifying Fulani killings -Gov. Ishaku

The Taraba State Government has described as unfortunate the statement made by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, that the anti-open grazing law in Benue had caused the massacre of innocent Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen. Speaking with the State House correspondents on Wednesday, the Minister had identified the blockage of cattle routes across the country […]

