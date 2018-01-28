 Herdsmen Attacks: Your Utterances Not Helping – Senator Rebukes Defence Minister | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen Attacks: Your Utterances Not Helping – Senator Rebukes Defence Minister

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani has faulted comments credited to the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali on herdsmen attacks across the country. Addressing State House correspondents after last week’s meeting President Muhammadu Buhari held with security chiefs, Dan-Ali had blamed the frequent herdsmen/farmers clashes on the enactment […]

The post Herdsmen Attacks: Your Utterances Not Helping – Senator Rebukes Defence Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

