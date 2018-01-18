Herdsmen Burn Former Naval Chief’s Farm

A former Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Samuel Afolayan, has accused herdsmen of burning down 45 hectares of his farmland located in Kwara State. In a press conference in Ibbo-Ile, Ekiti LGA of Kwara State on Wednesday, he said herdsmen have been destroying his farm for the past 10 years. Afolayan disclosed that in the latest […]

