 Herdsmen Clashes: FG Abandons Cattle Colonies; States Free To Find Own Solution | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen Clashes: FG Abandons Cattle Colonies; States Free To Find Own Solution

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has jettisoned its plan to establish cattle colonies across the country as panacea to frequent herdsmen/farmers clashes across the country, urging states to find their own solutions to the menace. However, the Federal Government may deploy troops to any state to flush out bandits and mercenaries posing as herdsmen to foment trouble. […]

