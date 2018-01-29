Herdsmen Clashes: FG Abandons Cattle Colonies; States Free To Find Own Solution
The Federal Government has jettisoned its plan to establish cattle colonies across the country as panacea to frequent herdsmen/farmers clashes across the country, urging states to find their own solutions to the menace. However, the Federal Government may deploy troops to any state to flush out bandits and mercenaries posing as herdsmen to foment trouble. […]
The post Herdsmen Clashes: FG Abandons Cattle Colonies; States Free To Find Own Solution appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!