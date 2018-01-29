Herdsmen Clashes: FG Abandons Cattle Colonies; States Free To Find Own Solution

The Federal Government has jettisoned its plan to establish cattle colonies across the country as panacea to frequent herdsmen/farmers clashes across the country, urging states to find their own solutions to the menace. However, the Federal Government may deploy troops to any state to flush out bandits and mercenaries posing as herdsmen to foment trouble. […]

The post Herdsmen Clashes: FG Abandons Cattle Colonies; States Free To Find Own Solution appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

