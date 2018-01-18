 Herdsmen destroy ex-naval chief’s farms, Taraba rejects cattle colony – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen destroy ex-naval chief's farms, Taraba rejects cattle colony

The Punch

Herdsmen destroy ex-naval chief's farms, Taraba rejects cattle colony
The Punch
A former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Samuel Afolayan, said on Wednesday that herdsmen had destroyed about 45 hectares of his 500-hectare farm. Afolayan's cry is coming on the heels of fresh attacks by herdsmen in Benue State during which five
