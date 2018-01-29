Herdsmen / Farmers Clashes: Problems and Solutions

By Rasheed Akinkuolie The clashes between herdsmen and farmers in some states in Nigeria , especially in Benue, Taraba and Kaduna states should not be allowed to generate further by incitement, and intemperate statements. The committee set up by the government to solve this problem must come out with a holistic solution which will deal with the problems of encroachment into farmlands, incitement, and credible plans to integrate the herdsmen fully into the Nigerian society. The grazing of animals on cattle trails in the 21st century is to say the least antiquated.

