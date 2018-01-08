 Herdsmen/farmers conflict: FG to establish cattle colonies to solve problem – Ogbeh – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen/farmers conflict: FG to establish cattle colonies to solve problem – Ogbeh – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Herdsmen/farmers conflict: FG to establish cattle colonies to solve problem – Ogbeh
Vanguard
ABUJA – THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Monday, disclosed that everything has been put in place by the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies that would solve the continued herdsmen/farmers conflict in
FG Will Not Condone Further Attacks By Herdsmen, Says DambazauCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.