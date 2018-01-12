Herdsmen have attacked Benue 47 times in 5 years – Tor Tiv

The Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Prof James Ayatse has alleged that the killings of Benue indigenes in the New Year attacks were signs of an ethnic cleansing agenda. The Tor Tiv said this on Thursday in Makurdi during the requiem mass for the mass burial of 73 people killed by herdsmen on Jan.1 in Guma and Logo local government councils.

