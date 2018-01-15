Herdsmen: IBB Warns Against ‘Senseless’ Killings

Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has urged an end to communal clashes that have led to “senseless bloodshed” in the country. In a Sunday speech to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day today, he also urged Nigerians to cooperate to take care of families led behind by men of the armed forces. […]

The post Herdsmen: IBB Warns Against ‘Senseless’ Killings appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

