Herdsmen: IBB Warns Against ‘Senseless’ Killings
Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has urged an end to communal clashes that have led to “senseless bloodshed” in the country. In a Sunday speech to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day today, he also urged Nigerians to cooperate to take care of families led behind by men of the armed forces. […]
The post Herdsmen: IBB Warns Against ‘Senseless’ Killings appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!