‘Herdsmen’ Kill 10 In Fresh Kaduna Attack
An attack on two Kaduna villages by suspected Fulani herdsmen has least no fewer than 10 persons dead and several others with gunshot wounds. The Friday night attack occurred in Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages of Birnin Gwari LGA. According to TheCable, the marauding herdsmen were said to have burnt houses and wreaked havoc as […]
The post ‘Herdsmen’ Kill 10 In Fresh Kaduna Attack appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
