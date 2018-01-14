Herdsmen kill 10, injure many in fresh Kaduna attack

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders went on a fresh rampage in Kaduna State on Friday night killing 10 people.

Attacked were Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages, both in Birni Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks lasted all through Friday night to yesterday morning, according to reports from the areas. The invaders set houses ablaze as they retreated.

Scores of villagers fled into the bush.

One of the lucky escapees from Dangaji said: “after they penetrated the village, they went to other places and burnt down houses.

“This morning (Saturday) they went to another village, Kutemechi in Unguwan Gajere where they killed about nine men.”

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, one of the injured persons reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

“Right now, all the villagers have fled and scattered in other communities where they can find shelter,” the escapee said.

It was also gathered that a week ago, no fewer than three persons people were kidnapped in Dangaji village.

Six million was said to have been paid as ransom for their release.

Another eyewitness said the hoodlums disappeared before the arrival of military men.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu did not respond to calls put across to him last night.

