Herdsmen kill 21 in Benue State, again

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue told Journalists on Tuesday that herdsmen had killed over 20 persons between Monday and Tuesday in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state.

Ortom disclosed this in Makurdi after the State Security meeting, which he presided over at the Governor’s Office.

According to him, nine of those killed by the herdsmen were Livestock Guards who were employed to ensure the full implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

The visibly shaken Governor said that the law was not targeted at any ethnic group and wondered why the herdsmen had taken it so personal to the point of unleashing terror on the people.

He also frowned at the unwarranted wanton destruction of lives and property by the herdsmen.

Over 30 injured victims of the attack were taken to the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Markudi and were receiving treatment, at the moment.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

