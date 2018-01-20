 Herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun
Vanguard
Suspected herdsmen have killed a farmer on his farmland at Afon, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun state. This incident occured on Thursday barely few hours after the Ogun State Government took proactive measures to prevent clashes between
Suspected herdsmen kill farmer in OgunThe Punch
Policemen deployed in Ogun community as herdsmen kill farmerThe Nation Newspaper
Herdsmen Kill Farmer in Ogun StateOsun Defender (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.