Herdsmen kill woman, destroy 200-acre farmlands in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A middle-aged mother, Patience Salami, was hacked to death by herdsmen, with some body parts missing, in Arodoye community, in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Owners of the farmlands, which the herdsmen also invaded, returned after the festivities to be confronted with the damages done to their farmlands by the rampaging herdsmen.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was ambushed on her farm during the Yuletide by the suspected herdsmen and her body parts dismembered and taken away. Her corpse is presently at the morgue at the Akure specialist hospital.

Speaking with newsmen on behalf of the farmers, a serving Customary Court of Appeal Judge in the state, Justice Michael Owoyemi, lamented the incessant invasion of their farms by the herdsmen.

He said that millions of Naira have been lost to the destruction of their farms and listed some of the farm produce destroyed by the herdsmen to include cassava, cocoyam, yam and vegetables, while some parts of a cocoa farm was set on fire.

Owoyemi traced the genesis of the invasion to December 2016, when the herdsmen harvested most of the farm produce during the Christmas /New Year break.

