Herdsmen Killings: FG Blames Anti-Open Grazing Law

The Federal Government has blamed clashes between herdsmen and farming communities leading to many deaths on ban on open grazing in some states. The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali made this known while briefing newsmen after a Thursday security meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Dan-Ali added that […]

The post Herdsmen Killings: FG Blames Anti-Open Grazing Law appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

