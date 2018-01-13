 Herdsmen Killings: FG warns against Incendiary Comments & Finger Pointing | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen Killings: FG warns against Incendiary Comments & Finger Pointing

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has appealed to the media and public commentators to exercise utmost restraint in their coverage of the fallouts of the recent Fulani herdsmen killings in Benue. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, cautioned against “incendiary comments, unrestrained use of […]

The post Herdsmen Killings: FG warns against Incendiary Comments & Finger Pointing appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

