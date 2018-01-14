Herdsmen killings: Kaduna clerics blast Buhari, security agencies
Worried by the spate of attacks and killing of innocent persons by armed herdsmen, the leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Kaduna South District, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to his responsibilities. The appeal was made in Kaduna on Sunday, at a gathering to pray for peaceful coexistence, unity, love and […]
