Herdsmen Killings: Nigerians May be Forced to Take the Law in Their Hands – Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith World Outreach, David Oyedepo has urged the federal government to halt the nationwide killing spree by Fulani herdsmen to prevent the disintegration of the country.

He gave the warning on Sunday in a message titled “a wake up call to a nation in a state of slumber”.

According to him, insurgency is spreading across the country under the guise of attacks by herdsmen.

Noting of a looming danger unless the herdsmen are brought to book, Bishop Oyedepo said Nigerians who are victims of the incessant attacks may be forced to take the law in their hands to protect themselves.

“How many of the so called herdsmen have been arrested since they have been engaging in their murderous acts?

“They must have the backing of some power full forces encouraging them to do what they are doing,” Oyedepo stated.

Earlier in a previous sermon on Saturday, Oyedepo declared that the “perpetrators of the killings and their unborn children will not see peace.”

According to the cleric, although the country is not at war, there are some disgruntled elements bent on destabilising Nigeria.

His words, “Where are the security agents? You mean they can’t get the herdsmen arrested?

“I saw this coming, documented it because God confided in me. I saw it in May 23, 1982.

“Nigeria is in a state of slumber and the politicians won’t say anything. They (politicians) are always looking for the next election whether people are dying or not.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.