Herdsmen Killings: “The Federal Government has abandoned us” – Governor Samuel Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the Federal Government of abandoning the state and allowing the herdsmen killings to continue, Vanguard reports. Ortom, in an interview, said the Federal Government has not done enough to stop the killings. He said both the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police had been alerted when the President […]

The post Herdsmen Killings: “The Federal Government has abandoned us” – Governor Samuel Ortom appeared first on BellaNaija.

