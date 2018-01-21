 Herdsmen Killings: We Don’t Want Osinbajo Panel – Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen Killings: We Don’t Want Osinbajo Panel – Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Leading socio-cultural groups across the country have condemned the committee set up by the Federal Government to investigate herdsmen killings across the country, describing it as “nonsensical and diversionary”. The 10-member committee has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as head and Governors Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), whose states have incurred the worst casualties, […]

