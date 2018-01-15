Herdsmen Killings: Why Buhari Has Not Visited Benue, Taraba, Others – Presidency Reacts

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Sunday, the Special Assistant to President Muhamamdu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reacted to complaints on why President Buhari has not gone to Benue state to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent herdsmen attack in the state. […]

The post Herdsmen Killings: Why Buhari Has Not Visited Benue, Taraba, Others – Presidency Reacts appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

