Herdsmen want Compensation for Members lost during Crises

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked that the Federal Government pay compensation to herdsmen affected by all forms of crisis in the country. The National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Ngelzarma, made the appeal while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday on the position of the association to the crisis between […]

The post Herdsmen want Compensation for Members lost during Crises appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

