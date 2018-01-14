 Herdsmen want Compensation for Members lost during Crises | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen want Compensation for Members lost during Crises

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked that the Federal Government pay compensation to herdsmen affected by all forms of crisis in the country. The National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Ngelzarma, made the appeal while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday on the position of the association to the crisis between […]

The post Herdsmen want Compensation for Members lost during Crises appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.