 Here Are The Winners Of The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards (Full List) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here Are The Winners Of The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards (Full List)

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance, “The Shape of Water,” was the big winner of the night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home four prizes.

Here is the full list of winners of the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented on Thursday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE 

Get Out

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 

In the Fade

BEST SONG 

Remember Me from Coco

BEST SCORE 

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

 Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING (TIE) 

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 

Darkest Hour

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 

War for the Planet of the Apes

TELEVISION

BEST COMEDY SERIES 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES 

Ted Danson, The Good Place

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES 

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES 

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES 

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

BEST DRAMA SERIES 

The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES 

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES 

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES 

David Harbour, Stranger Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST LIMITED SERIES

 Big Little Lies

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV 

The Wizard of Lies

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES 

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES 

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

BEST TALK SHOW 

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BEST ANIMATED SERIES 

Rick and Morty

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES 

Born This Way

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES 

Shark Tank

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES 

The Voice

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST 

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST PICTURE 

The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR 

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

BEST ACTRESS 

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS 

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR 

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE 

Coco

BEST ACTION MOVIE 

Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY 

The Big Sick

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY 

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY 

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

The post Here Are The Winners Of The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards (Full List) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.