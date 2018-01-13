Here Are The Winners Of The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards (Full List)

Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance, “The Shape of Water,” was the big winner of the night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home four prizes.

Here is the full list of winners of the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented on Thursday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Get Out

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

In the Fade

BEST SONG

Remember Me from Coco

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING (TIE)

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Darkest Hour

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

War for the Planet of the Apes

TELEVISION

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson, The Good Place

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

David Harbour, Stranger Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV

The Wizard of Lies

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

BEST TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Rick and Morty

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Born This Way

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Shark Tank

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Voice

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST PICTURE

The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Wonder Woman

BEST COMEDY

The Big Sick

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

