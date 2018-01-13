Here Are The Winners Of The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards (Full List)
Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance, “The Shape of Water,” was the big winner of the night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home four prizes.
Here is the full list of winners of the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented on Thursday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Get Out
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
In the Fade
BEST SONG
Remember Me from Coco
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Jordan Peele, Get Out
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
BEST EDITING (TIE)
Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Darkest Hour
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
War for the Planet of the Apes
TELEVISION
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ted Danson, The Good Place
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Walton Goggins, Vice Principals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
David Harbour, Stranger Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV
The Wizard of Lies
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
BEST TALK SHOW
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Rick and Morty
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
Born This Way
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
Shark Tank
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
The Voice
BEST REALITY SHOW HOST
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST PICTURE
The Shape of Water
BEST ACTOR
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Wonder Woman
BEST COMEDY
The Big Sick
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
