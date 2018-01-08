Here are your initial university payments for 2018

South African students are going back to university in the coming weeks and registration is currently underway. Fees have not yet fallen and many students still have to pay registration fees. In case you aren’t sure about initial fees, we compiled a list to make it easier for you.

Tshwane University of Technology

TUT applicants need an upfront payment of R1 500 during registration which happens during January and February and again in July for semester students.

University of Free State

Non-residential students have to make a payment of R7 420 and R14 020 for students living at university. This must be paid five working days before registration.

University of Witwatersrand

At Wits, students have to make an initial payment of R9 340 towards your fees before registration. If they cannot afford that, they have to sign an acknowledgement of debt form and pay the amount by March.

University of Johannesburg

Registration fees for students who are not living in residence is R3 870, and for students in residence it will be R6 470.

Vaal University of Technology

For students from a household with an income of above R350 000 per annum, the required payment is R2 000 for non-residential students and R4 000 for students living in res. Students who have an annual household income below R350 000 do not need to pay a registration fee.

University of KwaZulu-Natal

Returning students have to pay R3 250 before registration and R500 more if you are a new student. If you are living in residence you will pay and extra R2 570.

University of Cape Town

The initial fee for undergraduates is at R23 000, and if you are planning to live in a self-catering residence you will have to add R18 000 and R28 000 at catering accommodation.

University of South Africa

For full-year students you would have to pay a minimum fee of around R945 depending on your course, a full list is available here.

University of Fort Hare

The registration cost at Fort Hare is R3500 for students at the university.

Featured Image via Wikimedia Commons

