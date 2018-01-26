Here’s A Pretty Interesting Article About Cape Town’s Water Problem – FROM 1990

You don’t need to read the full article to know what it’s about.

The clip below has been widely shared among social media users over the past two days, serving as further proof that the City has done little to save us from what is about to become one dire situation.

With a headline claiming Cape Town will run out in 2007, it was published in 1990.

Sure, they were 10 years off, but it shows that the alarm bells were ringing quite some time ago.

Perhaps afar more aggressive water wise campaign would have done it?

The article was based on a prediction made by the Water Research Commission (WRC). They estimated that “known fresh water supplies for the Cape Town metropolitan area will by fully committed by the year 2007”. Thereafter, the “reclamation of purified sewerage effluent to augment supplies” would be a distinct possibility.

The rest of the article goes on to talk about polluting water by industry players.

Make what you can from it below, or click the image for a bigger version:

Found on this post, these two comments below show just how widespread the information was, just in case you are too young for this or didn’t grow up in the Cape:

It’s just a tad heartbreaking to realise how badly we have been let down, both by those in power now and those who came before.

