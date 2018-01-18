Here’s How Quickly You’ll Get Through 50 Litres Of Water A Day [Video]

This morning saw embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille drop another bombshell on the city.

Out with that proposed drought levy / water tax, which had homeowners sobbing into their ethically sourced coffees, and in with a new 50 litre a day personal usage limit.

Yeah, remember when we enjoyed a luxurious 87 litres a day? Those were good times.

We’re also going to be paying a whole lot more for our water, so check out what kind of tariff you can bill you can soon expect here.

The new limit will take effect on February 1 under the level 6b water restrictions, so best we saddle up now.

If you want to play by the rules, via Business Live, here’s what 50 litres a day looks like:

And no one in that video has even relieved themselves yet. Going to the toilet is so 2017.

Can someone tell the Somerset West prayer group to drop knee again and ask for rain?

[source:businesslive]

