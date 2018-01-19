Here’s The New ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer [Video]

When you’re spending millions and millions on a big studio release, you’re going to cut multiple trailers for maximum exposure.

We’ve already shown you the first Tomb Raider trailer from back in September, but now Warner Bros. have released numero dos.

Quite surprised to see Destiny’s Child featuring in this one, but I guess there’s some synergy.

The Verge‘s description of Alicia Vikander’s latest role:

Tomb Raider is a reboot of the film franchise that starred Angeline Jolie as Lara. In this version, Lara sets off on her adventure at the behest of her dead father, who left her a message before his untimely demise. On her way to a mysterious tomb called Mother of Death, her ship wrecks, and she finds herself stuck on an island with a bunch of very angry inhabitants.

Alicia or Angelina? Over to you:

This one hits the big screen on March 16th, so you’ll have to sit tight for two months or so.

[soure:theverge]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

