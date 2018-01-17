Here’s what i found looking for love on “Dating Day” – Pulse Nigeria
|
CU Columbia Spectator
|
Here's what i found looking for love on "Dating Day"
Pulse Nigeria
According to Match.com, the best day to find love is a Sunday in January. So I logged onto my favorite apps to see if the odds were in my favor. Published: 17.01.2018; Men's Health. Print; eMail · play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter …
Learning to love deeply in a superficial dating world
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!