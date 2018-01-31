Here’s What Trump’s Former Golf Partner Says About His Game

We know from Stormy Daniel’s 2011 interview that Trump’s bedroom antics were “textbook generic” – we break briefly to throw up in our mouths – but what about his performance on the golf course?

He spends enough time on the fairways and greens, but does that time translate into decent scores?

Or, more to the point, does he also tell tall tales about his golfing prowess? Samuel L. Jackson revealed back in 2016 that POTUS has a penchant for fudging the truth.

When he was asked whether he or Trump was a better golfer:

…Jackson said with a smile, “Oh, I am, for sure. I don’t cheat.”

Then there’s Rick Reilly, a sportswriter followed Trump on the course for a 2004 book:

“When it comes to cheating, he’s an 11 on a scale of one to 10,” Reilly said. Reilly told The Washington Post about an afternoon when Trump wrote down scores he didn’t actually achieve on his scorecard, conceded putts to himself by raking the ball into the hole with his putter rather than striking it properly (“He rakes like my gardener!”), and even called a gimme — something a player might claim for a two-foot putt — on what should have been a chip shot.

All of which leads us to the latest story doing the rounds, an interview with Suzann Pettersen, a former LPGA Tour pro who has known and golfed with Donnie for more than 10 years.

POTUS has claimed scores of 68 before, which would class him as a highly skilled golfer, but Pettersen ain’t buying it.

The Telegraph reports:

…Pettersen said while “golf is the only thing the man thinks about”, he is not quite as skilled as he would like people to believe. “He cheats like hell… so I don’t quite know how he is in business,” she told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. “They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.” Revealing some of his techniques, she said Mr Trump often opts to add a shot without actually taking his final putt, probably because his putting is not very good. She said: “He always says he is the world’s best putter. But in all the times I’ve played him, he’s never come close to breaking 80. “But what’s strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship some place. I just laugh.”

I reckon his claiming a 69 was some sort of hint that he was keen to cheat on Melania again, but I could be wrong.

Anyone who has ever played golf regularly knows that people who fudge their scores aren’t to be trusted. You’re only cheating yourself – oh, and the American public.

We will leave you with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe falling into a bunker whilst golfing with Donald:

[source:telegraph]

