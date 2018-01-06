Herrera Backs Lingard To Keep Improving

Ander Herrera has heaped praise on the in-form Jesse Lingard, and expects him to get even better.

The England international has impressed in his past few games for United, scoring a sublime goal against Derby to take his tally to 11 goals, matching his previous tally across 83 appearances.

Lingard has forced himself into Mourinho’s plans and Herrera has backed him to improve.

“His goal was amazing. It was incredible. I have already said it but he never gives up,” the Spaniard told reporters of his Old Trafford team-mate following another star showing against Derby.

“His movement is good and he shoots very well with both feet and when you keep trying and are optimistic with yourself, and you try and try and try, sooner or later you get the result and the result was another fantastic goal.

“His movement is also important. He’s very quick as well and no-one can touch him.

“He wants to improve and become a better player and you can see that in every training session. He’s showing that in games too. He is in fantastic form and can get better.”

