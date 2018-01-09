High Court dismisses election petition against Nairobi Governor Sonko – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
High Court dismisses election petition against Nairobi Governor Sonko
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of Mike Mbuvi Sonko as Nairobi Governor. Judge Msagha Mbogholi issued the ruling after the petitioners; Japheth Muroko and Zachaeus Okoth Oliech, made an application on Tuesday for leave …
