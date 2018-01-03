 High Court dismisses Ranguma petition against Nyong’o’s win – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

High Court dismisses Ranguma petition against Nyong’o’s win – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

High Court dismisses Ranguma petition against Nyong'o's win
Daily Nation
Former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma (left) at the Kisumu High Court on January 3, 2018 during delivery of judgement in a case he had petitioned Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o's win. Justice David Majanja dismissed the case and ordered Mr Ranguma to pay
Reprieve for Governor Nyong'o as Kisumu High Court dismisses election petitionThe Standard
Blow to Ranguma as Anyang' Nyong'o petition dismissed with Sh5m costThe Star, Kenya
Court dismisses petition against Nyong'o, slaps Ranguma with Sh5mn billCapital FM Kenya
TUKO.CO.KE
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.