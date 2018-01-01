High Court judge handling Dino Melaye’s assassination attempt is dead – The Punch



The Punch High Court judge handling Dino Melaye's assassination attempt is dead

The Punch

Justice Aromeh Benson Akogu, the Kabba Resident High Court Judge in Kogi handling the case of attempted assassination of Senatoe Dino Melaye, is dead. The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the judge died in Anyigba on December 31, 2017 at about 11 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

