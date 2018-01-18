Hijab controversy: Kwara Muslims ask Law School to induct Firdaus

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—THE umbrella body of all Muslim organisations in Kwara State, the Council of Muslim Organisations, CMO, has demanded that Firdaus Amasa, who was denied induction by the Nigerian Law School, be called to bar immediately.

CMO, which commended Amasa’s resoluteness and courage in the drama to defend the sanctity of Hijab in the face of intimidation and molestation, Tuesday, described her as a heroine of Hijab and symbol of sacrifice.

The group, therefore, described as illegal the decision of the Nigerian Law School to bar the law graduate from being inducted because she was wearing Hijab.

Amasa, a law graduate of the University of Ilorin, and an indigene of Kwara State, was not called to Bar for her insistence on wearing veil (Hijab), during induction on December 13, 2017, in Abuja.

Addressing a news conference in Ilorin, CMO’s Coordinator and former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Idris Haroon, said the lady was denied induction on account of her resoluteness to exercise her religious rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

The apex Muslim organisation said the provision to wear Hijab must be inserted in the Code of Conduct book of the Nigerian Law School, the Nigerian Defence Academy, all para-military formations and other national agencies.

On the New Year’s eve mayhem in Ilorin,the group praised the state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for their quick intervention.

The post Hijab controversy: Kwara Muslims ask Law School to induct Firdaus appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

